NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.72. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 67,519 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.67 million and a PE ratio of -44.71.

About NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

