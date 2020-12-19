Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 927,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 227,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

