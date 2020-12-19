Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 927,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 227,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.
Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
