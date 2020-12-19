Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 439,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 314,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Noah alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,442,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 583,988 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 959,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 436,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.