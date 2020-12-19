Noir Price Reaches $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 84.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $385,378.70 and $481.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,390,882 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

