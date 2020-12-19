Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Noku has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00382805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00025984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

