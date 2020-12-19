Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.90. 1,925,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

