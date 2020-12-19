Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.26 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

