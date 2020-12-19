NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 694,762 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 107.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

