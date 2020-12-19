Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.83 and last traded at $124.85. 4,219,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,368,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

