Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.15. 466,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 267,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$525.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.22.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$82,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,003,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,223,150.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,419.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

