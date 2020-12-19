Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Up 5.1%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.67. 9,667,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 3,348,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,405 shares of company stock worth $17,460,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

