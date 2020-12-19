NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $305.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $314.46 million. NuVasive reported sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. 1,634,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,146. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

