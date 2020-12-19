Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUVCF shares. William Blair started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.