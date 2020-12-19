NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,860.60.

NVR traded up $7.07 on Friday, reaching $4,226.87. 58,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,273. NVR has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,092.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,880.34. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

