Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 5.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 2,345,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,645,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 165.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

