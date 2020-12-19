ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 30.8% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $13,403.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.74 or 1.00090697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022339 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00058801 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

