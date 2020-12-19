ODUWA Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $12,703.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.45 or 0.99923800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023097 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

