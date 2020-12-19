OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $236,835.47 and $180,198.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00768351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00173146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077372 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.