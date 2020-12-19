Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

OMCL stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,386. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

