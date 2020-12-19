Oppenheimer Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $60.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

ACA opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 81,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

