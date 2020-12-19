Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.75. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.
About Optical Cable
