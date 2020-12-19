Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.75. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

