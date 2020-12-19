ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

ORBC opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 74.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

