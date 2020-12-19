Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00391940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.25 or 0.02482017 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,026,947 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

