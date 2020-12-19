Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

