Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

