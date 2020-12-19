Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OC. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.48.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $76.91 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.