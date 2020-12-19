Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Analysis

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 10.58 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62%

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Oxbridge Re on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

