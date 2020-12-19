PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $843,134.67 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.