Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,908,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,157,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,057,334 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $339,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.