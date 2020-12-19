Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 17,393 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.