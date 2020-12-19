Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

XEC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

