Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $625,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of LAZ opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

