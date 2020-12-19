Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 381,929 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 381,929 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

