Pantos (PAN) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $14,646.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00752771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00178315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00372668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00077255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00120099 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.