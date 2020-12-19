Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Cut to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS NOVKY opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.50.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

