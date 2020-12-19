Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,800.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

