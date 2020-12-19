Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 135,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,542. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

