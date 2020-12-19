ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $871,248.73 and $103.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.07 or 1.00128186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022397 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00058744 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

