Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.