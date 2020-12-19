Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.33

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 5905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

