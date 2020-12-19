Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Trading Down 3.3%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 82,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 39,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

