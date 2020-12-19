Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.70. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

