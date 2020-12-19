pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,423.02 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One pEOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. During the last week, pEOS has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $471,423.02 and $5,923.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00768633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00123081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077686 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

