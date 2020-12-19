Peter D. Haytaian Sells 5,833 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $308.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.
ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.