Peter D. Haytaian Sells 5,833 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $308.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

