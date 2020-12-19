Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

