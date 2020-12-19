PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

