PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.
Shares of PGTI opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
