PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Down 6.4%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 942,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 449,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHAS. Citigroup cut their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

