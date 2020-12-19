Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

