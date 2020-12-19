PHI Token (PHI) Price Tops $0.0220

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $128,317.42 and $608.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00396448 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.02489738 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a token. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

