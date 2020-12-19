Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Up 6.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 745,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 407,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
