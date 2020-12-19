Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Up 6.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 745,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 407,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.